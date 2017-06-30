Long IslandCrime

Cops: Suspects flee after car crashes into Wheatley Heights house

Suffolk police at the scene where a driver crashed into a home on Ridge Road in Wheatley Heights before fleeing on foot early Friday, June 30, 2017. Credit: Stringer News Service

By John Valenti

Police are searching for two suspects after the car they were in crashed through a fence and into a house early Friday morning in Wheatley Heights before fleeing the scene on foot.

The incident happened at 12:48 a.m. at the home on Ridge Road where it is bordered by Charlestown Place and Little East Neck Road North, Suffolk County police said.

The car was impounded, police said.

A building inspector was called to the scene after the crash and determined damage to the home to be minor, police said. Additional information was not immediately available.

