Cops: Two men face DWI charges in Southampton Town

Police charged two men with driving while intoxicated Saturday night in Southampton Town, authorities said.

A Flanders man was arrested after Southampton Town police received a call of a reckless driver on Ponquogue Avenue.

According to a news release, police received the complaint shortly before 7:30 p.m. and an investigation found Banner Cubel-Pixtun, 31, of Cypress Avenue was “operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition.”

Cubel-Pixtun was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated.

Elsewhere in Southampton, just before 11 p.m., Southampton Town police stopped a Remsenburg man for failing to stay in his lane while driving on Montauk Highway near Phillips Avenue.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Darman Lopez, 52, of Club Lane was charged with driving while intoxicated and failing to maintain his lane of travel, police said.