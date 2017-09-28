Cops: West Hempstead man arrested after break-ins, car theft

A West Hempstead teen was arrested Wednesday after he broke into a home, stole a car from the driveway and crashed it — then returned the car, police said.

Juziah Douglas, 16, of Oakford Street, also broke into two other homes before getting arrested, Nassau County police said.

Douglas was charged with two counts of second-degree burglary, third-degree grand larceny, petty larceny, second-degree criminal trespass, possession of burglary tools, unlicensed operation and two counts of leaving the scene of an incident without reporting it, police said.

Police said that between 2:45 a.m. and 6 a.m. Wednesday, Douglas entered a home on Roosevelt Street in West Hempstead through an unlocked window, took car keys belonging to a 2015 Nissan Altima and stole it from the driveway.

Police said Douglas then crashed into a parked 2006 Toyota Sequoia, fled the scene, crashed into a parked 2015 Hyundai Elantra a short time later on nearby Hempstead Avenue and again fled. Douglas drove back to Roosevelt Street, parked the Altima back in the driveway, climbed back into the house through the same unlocked window — and returned the car keys, police said.

Then, police said, Douglas entered a second home on Roosevelt Street through an open side window and stole a Kindle, a library card and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police said the spree came to an end when a homeowner on Taft Street called 911 at about 6 a.m. to report “a burglary in progress.” Police said responding Fifth Precinct officers found Douglas and, during subsequent questioning, linked him to the two burglaries and auto theft on Roosevelt. He was arrested at 10 a.m., police said.

The investigation is continuing.

It was not immediately clear how much damage resulted from the hit-and-run accidents.

Douglas was scheduled for arraignment Thursday in First District Court in Hempstead.