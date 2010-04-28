Cops: Woman shot by husband in N. Amityville

A woman was seriously wounded after being shot by her husband inside a home in North Amityville late Tuesday night, police said.

Suffolk County police were called to the scene on Columbus Boulevard at 11:45 p.m. Tuesday. Police said following an investigation, the husband, whose identity has not been released, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault. He is scheduled to be arraigned in First District Court in Central Islip Wednesday.

The woman, whose identity has not been released, was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in West Islip. She was in serious but stable condition Wednesday morning.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately clear.





