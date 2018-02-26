Robber assaulted Coram 7-Eleven clerk, police say

Suffolk County police are searching for a robber who they say assaulted a 7-Eleven clerk in Coram early Monday, stealing cash from the register before fleeing the scene on foot.

Police said the clerk was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of nonlife-threatening injuries. His condition was unknown.

Police said the robbery occurred at about 1 a.m. at the 7-Eleven on Route 112.

The incident was reported in a 911 call by a female customer who entered the store a short time after the robbery took place.

Additional information was not immediately available.