Long IslandCrime

Robber assaulted Coram 7-Eleven clerk, police say

By John Valentijohn.valenti@newsday.com

Suffolk County police are searching for a robber who they say assaulted a 7-Eleven clerk in Coram early Monday, stealing cash from the register before fleeing the scene on foot.

Police said the clerk was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of nonlife-threatening injuries. His condition was unknown.

Police said the robbery occurred at about 1 a.m. at the 7-Eleven on Route 112.

The incident was reported in a 911 call by a female customer who entered the store a short time after the robbery took place.

Additional information was not immediately available.

John Valenti

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?