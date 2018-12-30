Tire slasher targets Coram apartment complex again, cops say

Police are investigating a spate of tire slashings at a Coram apartment complex where a similar incident occurred earlier this month.

A dozen people reported damage to 13 vehicles at the Country Club Drive complex Sunday morning, according to Suffolk County police.

Police estimated that tires on about 25 vehicles were slashed during a similar incident on Dec. 11.

Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are investigating. Anyone with information about the criminal mischief cases is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.