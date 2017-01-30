Correction officer recruit sold cocaine to undercover cop, police say

Authorities arrested a New York City correction officer recruit from West Babylon for possession and sale of drugs, Nassau County police said Saturday.

Rushauney R. Stephenson, 24, of Essex Street, sold cocaine to an undercover detective twice in under an hour before he was arrested on Friday while at the correctional academy located at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice in Manhattan, police said.

Stephenson made the first sale on Jan. 21 about 3:30 p.m. to an undercover detective. Then he made another sale just after 4 p.m., police said.

Stephenson is charged with two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, police said.

Stephenson was held on $50,000 bail. His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment. He is due back in court on Tuesday.