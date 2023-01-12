Max and Gino's Clothing owner Mitchell Feig allegedly sold counterfeit merchandise in Woodbury store, police say

The owner of a Woodbury store is accused of selling counterfeit merchandise with luxury brand names, Nassau County police said, in announcing his arrest Wednesday.

Police charged Mitchell Feig, 65, of Merrick, on Wednesday with trademark counterfeiting at Max and Gino’s Clothing Co. in the Woodbury Village shopping center at Jericho Turnpike and Woods Road.

Feig was selling sweatshirts, patches and shirts with the counterfeit trademarks of Louis Vuitton, Chanel and Gucci, Nassau County detectives said.

He was arrested at the store at 5 p.m. Wednesday and was issued an appearance ticket to return to First District Court in Hempstead on Jan. 20 for arraignment on the charges.

Employees said Thursday morning he was not at the store to comment and his attorney was not listed in court records.

Feig declined to comment when asked about the charges Thursday afternoon.