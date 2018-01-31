4 used counterfeit bills to buy $1,600 in gift cards, cops say

Four men used counterfeit $20 bills to purchase $1,600 in gift cards at Suffolk County stores in December, police said.

Police said the four men bought $1,180 in cards at CVS at 2 East Jericho Tpke. in Huntington Station on Dec. 22, police said.

Two days later, two of the men purchased $420 in cards at Rite Aid at 325 Walt Whitman Rd. in Melville, police said.

Anyone with information about the men was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.

Police released surveillance images of the four men and said a reward of up to $5,000 was available for information leading to an arrest.