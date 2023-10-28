Jose Espinoza-Silva charged with DWI after wrong-way crash on Sunrise Highway

A West Babylon man was arrested and charged with drunken driving after allegedly crashing into two vehicles as he headed the wrong way on Sunrise Highway early Saturday morning, Suffolk County police said.

Jose Espinoza-Silva was driving a Jeep SUV eastbound in the westbound lanes of Sunrise Highway near Exit 39 in West Babylon at about 4:56 a.m. when he crashed into two vehicles, police said in a release.

He then smashed into a guardrail in North Babylon near Exit 40 before coming to a stop at 4:59 a.m., according to police.

Two of the occupants of the vehicles Espinoza-Silva struck were hospitalized for treatment of minor injuries. Two other occupants declined to be treated at the scene.

Espinoza-Silva, 24, was not injured. He was charged with driving while intoxicated and is being held at the Third Precinct. He is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Saturday morning.