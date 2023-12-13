2 pedestrians die in crashes in North Lawrence, Garden City Park

Two women were killed while walking across Nassau County roads in separate crashes Tuesday evening, just hours apart, Nassau police said.

In the first crash, an unidentified 75-year-old was crossing Marcus Avenue eastbound at Pubins Lane in Garden City Park at about 6:04 p.m., when she was struck by a 2020 Jeep Wrangler, driven by a 26-year-old woman.

The pedestrian was then struck by a 2008 Honda Civic being operated by a 23-year-old man.

The pedestrian suffered “severe trauma” and was pronounced dead at the scene by a member of the Garden City Fire Department, police said. Both drivers remained at the scene, and no other injuries were reported.

About an hour later, at 7:22 p.m. in North Lawrence, an unidentified female pedestrian was crossing Burnside Avenue, walking north at Washington Place, when she was struck by a vehicle which did not stop, police said.

The pedestrian suffered severe trauma and was pronounced dead at scene, police said. No description of the vehicle involved was available.

Investigations are ongoing for both incidents.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

The two fatalities come a day after another pedestrian was killed in Farmingville.

Alberto Perea Vazquez of Farmingville was crossing Horseblock Road at Raymond Avenue at about 6 p.m. Monday when he was struck by an unknown vehicle in the intersection, police said. The driver of the vehicle did not stop, according to police. He also was struck by a second vehicle that remained at the scene, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.