Marco Antonio Zuniga of Long Beach killed in Garden City crash, police say

By Brianne Ledda

Garden City police arrested a man after he allegedly fled the scene of a crash that left one person dead early Sunday.

The single-car crash into a tree in Garden City around 4:47 a.m. caused “severe body trauma” to rear passenger Marco Antonio Zuniga, police said. The 27-year-old from Long Beach was transported to a hospital where a physician later pronounced him dead.

The crashed 2007 Nissan had been westbound on Stewart Avenue at Nassau Boulevard. The driver fled on foot, according to a Nassau County police news release.

Garden City police a short time later arrested the driver, Christian Velasquez Galeano, 28, of Long Beach, police said.

Velasquez Galeano was charged with driving while intoxicated, multiple counts of vehicular manslaughter, and driving without an interlock device.

He is to be arraigned in First District Court in Hempstead on Monday.

As of Sunday evening, criminal court records did not list an attorney for Velasquez Galeano.

Brianne Ledda

Brianne Ledda covers the Town of Islip for Newsday. She previously covered Southold and Greenport for The Suffolk Times and is a graduate of Stony Brook University.

