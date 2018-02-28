3 charged, 2 injured in pursuit, crash in East Islip, cops say

Three people who tried to get away from police twice were caught after a foot pursuit Tuesday and a car crash that injured two motorists in East Islip, Suffolk police said.

A Suffolk highway patrol officer stopped a Nissan Maxima for speeding on westbound Sunrise Highway at Locust Avenue in Bohemia just before 1 p.m., but as the officer approached, the Nissan sped off, authorities said.

A short time later in East Islip, the Nissan, a rental car, hit a Chevrolet HHR, a station wagon, at the intersection of Montauk Highway and Pauchogue Avenue, police said.

Three occupants in the Nissan then ran away, but were caught after a brief pursuit by Third Precinct officers, police said. A bystander also joined in the foot pursuit and was taken to a hospital with chest pains.

Two occupants of the Chevrolet were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The suspects’ names and other details were not released as police prepared the charges and continued investigating Tuesday night.