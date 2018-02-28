3 charged, 2 injured in pursuit, crash in East Islip, cops say
Three people who tried to get away from police twice were caught after a foot pursuit Tuesday and a car crash that injured two motorists in East Islip, Suffolk police said.
A Suffolk highway patrol officer stopped a Nissan Maxima for speeding on westbound Sunrise Highway at Locust Avenue in Bohemia just before 1 p.m., but as the officer approached, the Nissan sped off, authorities said.
A short time later in East Islip, the Nissan, a rental car, hit a Chevrolet HHR, a station wagon, at the intersection of Montauk Highway and Pauchogue Avenue, police said.
Three occupants in the Nissan then ran away, but were caught after a brief pursuit by Third Precinct officers, police said. A bystander also joined in the foot pursuit and was taken to a hospital with chest pains.
Two occupants of the Chevrolet were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.
The suspects’ names and other details were not released as police prepared the charges and continued investigating Tuesday night.