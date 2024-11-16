Brentwood man indicted on charges he stabbed his ex-wife in McDonald's drive-through

A Brentwood man has been indicted on charges of stabbing his ex-wife more than 20 times at a McDonald’s drive-through in Bay Shore, the day after she received an order of protection against him from the court, officials said.

Willie Curry, 36, of Brentwood, pleaded not guilty to second-degree attempted murder and other charges, Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said in a news release Friday.

At around 8:15 a.m. on Nov. 2, the victim, who officials have not identified, was seated behind the wheel of her car at the drive-through window of a McDonald’s in Bay Shore, officials said. Riding an electric bicycle, Curry allegedly approached his ex-wife’s open driver's side window and began stabbing her. The woman "screamed for help," the district attorney said in the release, as onlookers in the restaurant and other vehicles dialed 911 and yelled for Curry to stop.

After stabbing his ex-wife more than 20 times, the woman "drove a short distance" and a witness yelled for Curry to leave the woman alone, Tierney said in the release said. Another onlooker checked on the victim while speaking with a 911 operator.

"This brutal and calculated attack represents the devastating reality of domestic violence in our community," Tierney said in a statement. "The defendant allegedly ambushed his ex-wife in broad daylight, just hours after she sought legal protection from him, showing a complete disregard for both human life and the law."

Curry’s ex-wife was transported to South Shore University Hospital, where she "received staples and stitches to close wounds to her neck, face, chest, leg and hands," the district attorney said. Officials said Curry was taken into custody near the scene.

The day before the alleged attack, Curry’s ex-wife had obtained an order of protection from Family Court, which directed him to stay away from her, officials said.

On Thursday, Curry pleaded not guilty before Supreme Court Justice Timothy P. Mazzei to second-degree attempted murder, first-degree attempted assault, second-degree assault, aggravated criminal contempt, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, first-degree criminal contempt and first-degree harassment, according to court documents.

Curry was ordered held on $500,000 cash, $1,000,000 bond or $10,000,000 partially secured bond for the pendency of the case, officials said. He faces 25 years in prison if convicted on the second-degree attempted murder charge.

He is being represented by the Legal Aid Society of Suffolk County, which does not comment on cases. He is due back in court on Dec. 20.