Baldwin burglar sentenced as persistent offender, says DA

A Baldwin man convicted of burglary was sentenced Thursday in State Supreme Court in Mineola to 17 years to life after being deemed a “persistent violent felony offender,” the Nassau district attorney’s office said Friday.

John Robinson, 23, was convicted Dec. 13 of second-degree burglary, a violent felony, in connection with an October 2015 break-in at a Rockville Centre home. The trial lasted six days, and the jury deliberated about three days, prosecutors said.

“This persistent offender broke into and ransacked a home in broad daylight and then ran from the police and a brave neighbor when they tried to stop him,” District Attorney Madeline Singas said in a statement.

Robinson’s attorney could not be immediately reached for comment Friday.

A defendant is considered a persistent offender when he or she has at least two felony convictions. Court records show Robinson was sentenced in 2013 to three years and six months in prison for second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Other details of his record were not immediately available Friday.

Authorities said two accomplices dropped off Robinson at a Sherman Avenue home, where he pushed in an air conditioning unit and got into the house through a basement window.

Robinson ransacked the house and was caught on surveillance video leaving about an hour later, carrying several bags stuffed with stolen items, prosecutors said.

The next-door neighbor spotted Robinson and gave chase, joined by a Rockville Centre officer who was responding to a call about a suspicious vehicle, authorities said.

That vehicle was occupied by Robinson’s accomplices, Jashira Rodriguez and Fabrice Lafleur. Robinson jumped in and they drove off, but he was arrested the next day by Nassau police.

His accomplices later pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted burglary, prosecutors said.