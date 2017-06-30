DA: Repeat drug dealer from Massapequa gets 12 years

A 28-year-old heroin and cocaine dealer who turned his Massapequa apartment into a drug mill was sentenced Friday to a dozen years in prison — half of the sentence prosecutors sought.

The sentence for Windsor Coleman, 28, who was convicted of four felonies, includes 5 years of supervised release, Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas said in a statement.

Promising to use “every tool” to pursue drug dealers, she added: “We are in the middle of a nationwide heroin epidemic and dealers like Windsor Coleman are poisoning our communities.”

Coleman was arrested on April 1, 2016 — while out on parole for previously selling heroin from the same basement apartment — after he sold about 100 grams of heroin to investigators “on several occasions,” Singas said.

Police seized more than 132 grams of heroin, more than 140 grams of cocaine, a digital scale, a grinder, which was used to cut drugs with other agents, rubber bands and thousands of empty glassine envelopes for packaging them, she said.

After a one week trial before Supreme Court Justice William Donnino, it took the jury about two hours on April 3 to find Coleman guilty of the criminal sales of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a controlled substance, Singas said.