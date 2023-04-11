Da Smoke Spot in Oceanside shooting suspect Yunus S. Irwan arrested, Nassau police say

A 19-year-old Queens man who police said shot a store employee during a robbery in Oceanside last year was arrested in Elmhurst and has been charged with second-degree attempted murder.

Nassau County police said Yunus S. Irwan was arrested "without incident" by Fourth Squad detectives and members of the Fugitive Squad at a home Monday morning. In addition to the attempted murder charge, Irwan was charged with two counts of first-degree attempted robbery, two counts of first-degree assault, criminal possession of a firearm, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, two counts of first-degree criminal use of a firearm, aggravated criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree conspiracy.

It was not clear if Irwan is represented by counsel.

He faces arraignment Tuesday in First District Court in Hempstead.

Police said that on March 6, 2022, Irwan entered Da Smoke Spot on Merrick Road in Oceanside just after 3:15 p.m., confronted a 26-year-old male employee and an argument ensued.

During that argument, police said Irwan displayed a handgun and fired two rounds, striking the employee once in the chest before fleeing. The employee was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police put out a description of the shooter and then, not long afterwards, said the investigation found that he fled west on Merrick Road in a red Acura SUV with a female front-seat passenger.

Police said the woman, identified as Jennifer Crespin-Gomes, 20, of Astoria, was arrested on March 11, 2022, and charged with second-degree attempted murder, two counts of first-degree attempted robbery, second-degree conspiracy and two counts of first-degree assault.

Court records show that she was initially remanded after being ordered held on $80,000 cash bail or $100,000 bond, which she did not post, and later reached a plea agreement that included five years in prison, an order of protection and five years of post-release supervision.

Court records show she was released on $20,000 bond on Sept. 14, entered a guilty plea Dec. 12, and was sentenced Feb. 14.

Her attorney of record could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.