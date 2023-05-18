Jordan Viscomi, teacher at Oakdale dance studio, charged with making sexually explicit videos with teen students, officials say

A professional dancer is facing child-related sex charges after he allegedly engaged in sexual activity during video chats with two teen students from the Oakdale studio where he worked as an instructor, Suffolk police and prosecutors said.

Jordan Viscomi, 30, of Centereach, an instructor at David Sanders Dance Dynamics, engaged in sexual activity on FaceTime video chats with the teens, aged 15 and 16, on two dates in April, Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Lynch said during his arraignment in First District Court in Central Islip Thursday.

Viscomi masturbated as he “watched the minors perform sexual acts and exposed his [private parts] to them,” Lynch said. Police said he also exchanged text messages with the teens where “he exchanged sexual content with them.”

Viscomi, whose attorney said he has performed on Broadway and as a backup dancer for notable pop music acts, was arrested by Suffolk County police investigators Wednesday evening, police said in a news release.

David Sanders, owner of the dance school, said that he immediately suspended Viscomi “pending further investigation" when he learned of the allegations several weeks ago.

“The safety of our students and the dance community at large is a top priority to us,” Sanders said in an email. “We have policies in place that speak specifically to conduct and behavior with students.”

He said the alleged acts did not occur at his school or at any of its events, but “they are extremely troubling, nonetheless.”

David Sanders Dance Dynamics in Oakdale, where police said teacher Jordan Viscomi befriended two female students, exchanging sexual content with them. Credit: Tom Lambui

Viscomi was charged with six counts of use of a child in a sexual performance, four counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child, four counts of first-degree disseminating indecent material to minors, two counts of second-degree disseminating indecent material to minors and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

District Court Judge Anna Acquafredda set bail at $750,000 cash or $2.25 million bond, more than the $500,000 cash or $1 million bond requested by prosecutors.

Viscomi’s attorney, Steven Politi of Central Islip, called the bail “excessive” and said prosecutors will not be able to prove his client committed a crime.

Police said the incidents were reported by the parents of one of the victims.

The judge issued a stay away order of protection forbidding Viscomi from coming within 100 yards of the two complainants.

With John Valenti