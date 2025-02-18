Danny Noble, of Baldwin, illegally transferred title of Brooklyn home valued at $2.1M, DA says

A Baldwin man was arrested and charged with grand larceny and falsifying business documents for allegedly filing a deed falsely claiming ownership of a Brooklyn home valued at $2.1 million, officials said.

Danny Noble, 55, of Baldwin, was arraigned at Brooklyn Supreme Court on Tuesday for allegedly trying to claim ownership of a three-family home in Fort Greene in 2023, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced in a news release Tuesday.

Between Sept. 1 and Sept. 15, 2023, Noble illegitimately transferred the title for a three-story home on Carlton Avenue in Fort Greene, Brooklyn, valued at around $2,170,000, according to Gonzalez’s office. Noble allegedly filed a deed on Sept. 15, 2023, claiming to be the owner of the house. He also allegedly “initiated a quiet title action in Brooklyn Supreme Court, seeking a judicial order declaring him the rightful owner of the property,” according to the district attorney’s release.

After learning about the fraudulent deed, the home’s rightful owner contacted the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office in December.

In 2016, Noble pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal possession of stolen property and fourth-degree conspiracy for illegally transferring the titles of seven houses in Brooklyn, including the same three-story house on Carlton Avenue, plus two others in Queens, between June 2010 and March 2015, according to a 2019 district attorney news release. In one of these “various scams,” Noble illegally acquired the title to a Brooklyn brownstone and rented out a pair of apartments for $1,500 a month each.

Noble was subsequently sentenced to 4½ to 9 years behind bars in 2019, Newsday previously reported.

Noble was released from prison on Sept. 23, 2021, according to the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision website. He was discharged from parole the following year.

On Tuesday, Noble pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree grand larceny, first-degree falsifying business records and first-degree offering a false instrument for filing, according to the district attorney. Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Danny Chun set bail at $300,000 cash, $2,500,000 insured bond or partially secured surety bond, according to court records. He is scheduled to return to court on April 23.

Aaron Louis Altman, the defense attorney representing Noble, according to court documents, did not immediately respond to a telephone message seeking comment Tuesday evening.