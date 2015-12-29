Long IslandCrime

Daswell Anderson started fire in Uniondale home after ‘dispute,’ cops say

Daswell Anderson, 69, was arrested by Nassau County police and charged with arson and reckless endangerment after a house fire on Warren Street in Uniondale on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015. Credit: NCPD

Bail was set at $100,000 for a Westbury man charged with arson, accused of setting a fire in the basement of a home where he lived, authorities said.

The incident took place Sunday night after a dispute with a family who rented the first floor, police said.

Daswell Anderson, 69, of Warren Street, was charged with second-degree arson and first-degree reckless endangerment. Police said the tenants heard “banging on the pipes” Sunday night and smelled gas. They left the property and called police.

No one was injured.

The Uniondale Fire Department responded, extinguished a small fire in the basement and shut off the gas.

Anderson was located in the basement, taken to a hospital and then placed in custody.

He will appear in court again Dec. 30.

