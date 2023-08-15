Burglary suspects held after hiding at Westbury Dave & Buster's, police say

Two people discovered hiding in an electrical closet at Dave & Busters early Monday face burglary and assault charges, Nassau police said.

Detectives said Naila Williams, 20, of Manhattan, and an unrelated 14-year-old girl were found hiding in an electrical closet at the Westbury restaurant by a security guard about 12:10 a.m. Monday. When the guard, 60, confronted the pair, Williams produced a silver box cutter, swung it at the guard repeatedly and struck the guard in the hand, police said.

The victim, who suffered a laceration, was transported to a hospital for treatment, police said.

When responding officers arrived, they placed both suspects under arrest, according to police.

Each were charged with burglary, assault, criminal possession of a weapon and menacing, police said.

Williams was also charged with criminal facilitation, police said.

Both defendants were arraigned on Monday at First District Court in Hempstead, according to police.