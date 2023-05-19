David Sanders Dance Dynamics had suspended instructor facing child-related sex charges

A professional dancer facing child-related sex charges had been suspended from the Oakdale studio where he worked as an instructor, the owner of the studio said Friday.

Suffolk prosecutors have said Jordan Viscomi, 30, of Centereach, an instructor at David Sanders Dance Dynamics, had engaged in sexual activity on FaceTime video chats with two teens, ages 15 and 16, on two dates in April.

David Sanders, the owner of the dance school, said he had immediately suspended Viscomi “pending further investigation" when he learned of the allegations weeks ago.

“The safety of our students and the dance community at large is a top priority to us,” Sanders said in an email Thursday. “We have policies in place that speak specifically to conduct and behavior with students."

On Friday, Sanders said he was initially contacted by the parents of one of the students, alleging there had been contact between the student and Viscomi outside of class.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"The first complaint wasn't about him being inappropriate," Sanders said. "But, I told him, we have policies in place — and this contact can't happen."

Sanders said the alleged acts did not occur at his school or any of its events, and the studio was not involved in the police investigation.

Suffolk prosecutors said Thursday that Viscomi masturbated as he “watched the minors perform sexual acts and exposed his [private parts] to them" — and police said he also exchanged text messages with the teens where “he exchanged sexual content with them.”

At his arraignment Thursday, District Court Judge Anna Acquafredda set bail at $750,000 cash or $2.25 million bond, more than the $500,000 cash or $1 million bond requested by prosecutors

Viscomi’s attorney, Steven Politi of Central Islip, called the bail “excessive” and said prosecutors would not be able to prove his client committed a crime.

Police said the incidents were reported by the parents of one of the victims.

With Grant Parpan