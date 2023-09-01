Police: Person walking in Riverhead finds man's body

Long IslandCrime

Credit: Tom Lambui

Southampton Town and Suffolk County police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in Riverhead on Friday morning, officials said. 

No foul play is suspected in the man’s death, according to Southampton police.

Authorities said a person walking in the woods access from the County Center in Riverhead discovered the dead man at about 11 a.m. on Friday and notified law-enforcement officials.

The Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s staff removed the body from the scene and transported it to their office for further examination, Southampton police said. 

The identity of the deceased man is not known and the investigation is continuing. 

