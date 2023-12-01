Long IslandCrime

Oscar Argueta pleads guilty to driving drunk in Hempstead crash that killed husband, injured wife

By Maureen Mullarkeymaureen.mullarkey@newsday.com

A Hicksville man pleaded guilty to driving drunk and plowing into another car at over 90 mph, killing a passenger and seriously injuring his wife in 2022 in Hempstead, Nassau officials said.

Oscar Argueta, 37, pleaded guilty before Judge Robert McDonald on Thursday to charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, second-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault and driving while intoxicated, Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly said.

On June 26, 2022, at about 1:40 a.m., Argueta was traveling northwest in a Dodge Durango on Greenwich Street while intoxicated and driving at 93 mph, when he T-boned a Mercedes-Benz G300 crossing the intersection on Curtis Avenue, Donnelly said in a statement.

The Mercedes struck a curb, causing it to flip into a utility pole. David Popoola, 48, a passenger in the Mercedes, and his driver wife were trapped inside of the SUV after the collision.

Popoola was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. His wife was taken to Mount Sinai South Nassau Hospital with serious injuries and underwent emergency surgery on her wrist.

Argueta also remained at the scene and was arrested by members of the Hempstead Police Department.

“The force of the crash was so great that the victim’s vehicle was launched into a nearby utility pole, Donnelly said. "There’s no excuse for drunken driving when there are cab services and ride-sharing apps available with one swipe on a cellphone.”

Argueta is due back for sentencing on Feb. 7 and is expected to be sentenced to five to 12 years in prison. The Nassau district attorney recommended a sentence of seven to 21 years in prison.

Dennis Lemke, Argueta's attorney, could not be reached for comment.

The collision was one of two serious crashes on that day in Nassau County. Later that day, a 75-year-old man on an electric scooter was struck and seriously injured by an SUV in Westbury.

A Hicksville man pleaded guilty to driving drunk and plowing into another car at over 90 mph, killing a passenger and seriously injuring his wife in 2022 in Hempstead, Nassau officials said.

Oscar Argueta, 37, pleaded guilty before Judge Robert McDonald on Thursday to charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, second-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault and driving while intoxicated, Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly said.

On June 26, 2022, at about 1:40 a.m., Argueta was traveling northwest in a Dodge Durango on Greenwich Street while intoxicated and driving at 93 mph, when he T-boned a Mercedes-Benz G300 crossing the intersection on Curtis Avenue, Donnelly said in a statement.

The Mercedes struck a curb, causing it to flip into a utility pole. David Popoola, 48, a passenger in the Mercedes, and his driver wife were trapped inside of the SUV after the collision.

Popoola was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. His wife was taken to Mount Sinai South Nassau Hospital with serious injuries and underwent emergency surgery on her wrist.

Argueta also remained at the scene and was arrested by members of the Hempstead Police Department.

“The force of the crash was so great that the victim’s vehicle was launched into a nearby utility pole, Donnelly said. "There’s no excuse for drunken driving when there are cab services and ride-sharing apps available with one swipe on a cellphone.”

Argueta is due back for sentencing on Feb. 7 and is expected to be sentenced to five to 12 years in prison. The Nassau district attorney recommended a sentence of seven to 21 years in prison.

Dennis Lemke, Argueta's attorney, could not be reached for comment.

The collision was one of two serious crashes on that day in Nassau County. Later that day, a 75-year-old man on an electric scooter was struck and seriously injured by an SUV in Westbury.

By Maureen Mullarkey

Maureen Mullarkey is a breaking news reporter at Newsday. She previously worked as a reporter for Patch, where she covered a range of Long Island stories on topics such as the Diocese of Rockville Centre bankruptcy and the Babylon School District abuse scandals.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
National Christmas Tree lighting … Dickens festival kickoff … Affordable housing tool Credit: Newsday

Updated 36 minutes ago George Santos expelled from Congress ... School sex abuse settlements ... Hometown Flower Co. opens ... Feed Me: Best pizza

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
National Christmas Tree lighting … Dickens festival kickoff … Affordable housing tool Credit: Newsday

Updated 36 minutes ago George Santos expelled from Congress ... School sex abuse settlements ... Hometown Flower Co. opens ... Feed Me: Best pizza

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME