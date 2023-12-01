Oscar Argueta pleads guilty to driving drunk in Hempstead crash that killed husband, injured wife

A Hicksville man pleaded guilty to driving drunk and plowing into another car at over 90 mph, killing a passenger and seriously injuring his wife in 2022 in Hempstead, Nassau officials said. Oscar Argueta, 37, pleaded guilty before Judge Robert McDonald on Thursday to charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, second-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault and driving while intoxicated, Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly said. On June 26, 2022, at about 1:40 a.m., Argueta was traveling northwest in a Dodge Durango on Greenwich Street while intoxicated and driving at 93 mph, when he T-boned a Mercedes-Benz G300 crossing the intersection on Curtis Avenue, Donnelly said in a statement. The Mercedes struck a curb, causing it to flip into a utility pole. David Popoola, 48, a passenger in the Mercedes, and his driver wife were trapped inside of the SUV after the collision. Popoola was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. His wife was taken to Mount Sinai South Nassau Hospital with serious injuries and underwent emergency surgery on her wrist. Argueta also remained at the scene and was arrested by members of the Hempstead Police Department. “The force of the crash was so great that the victim’s vehicle was launched into a nearby utility pole, Donnelly said. "There’s no excuse for drunken driving when there are cab services and ride-sharing apps available with one swipe on a cellphone.” Argueta is due back for sentencing on Feb. 7 and is expected to be sentenced to five to 12 years in prison. The Nassau district attorney recommended a sentence of seven to 21 years in prison. Dennis Lemke, Argueta's attorney, could not be reached for comment. The collision was one of two serious crashes on that day in Nassau County. Later that day, a 75-year-old man on an electric scooter was struck and seriously injured by an SUV in Westbury.

