Brothers Alexi, Jairo Saenz won't face death penalty for multiple MS-13 gang killings on Long Island, DOJ says

The U.S. Justice Department will not seek the death penalty for alleged MS-13 members Alexi Saenz and Jairo Saenz, who face criminal charges in the killings of seven victims on Long Island, including the brutal 2016 slayings of two Brentwood teenagers.

Breon Peace, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, announced the Justice Department’s decision to forego in a letter to U.S. District Judge Gary R. Brown, who is expected to oversee the brothers’ trial, scheduled for March 4, 2024.

The government filed notices of intent to seek the death penalty against Alexi Saenz and Jairo Saenz in 2020 in connections with the defendants’ alleged roles in the murders of Brentwood teens Kayla Cuevas, 16, and Nisa Mickens, 15, slayings that focused national attention on Long Island’s gang problems. The brothers are also charged in the deaths of victims Michael Johnson, Oscar Acosta, Javier Castillo, Dewann Stacks and Esteban Alvarado-Bonilla in April of 2017.

Attorneys asked the Justice Department to reconsider the decision to seek the death penalty for the Saenz brothers.

U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District Breon Peace speaks in Brooklyn in October 2022. Credit: Craig Ruttle

“The government has been authorized and directed by United States Attorney General Merrick B. Garland to withdraw the notices of intention to seek the death penalty against Alexi Saenz and Jairo Saenz,” Breon said in his letter to Brown.

Sign up for the Afternoon Update Newsletter Our latest updates on the news that matters most to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

John Marzulli, a spokesman for the Eastern District of New York, declined to comment on the letter.

Alexi Saenz has been charged in the murder of an eighth victim, Marcus Bohannon. Peace said the Justice Department deferred a decision to seek the death penalty in that case until decisions were reached in the deauthorization requests.

Peace told Brown his office has asked the Justice Department to make a decision on the death penalty in the Bohannon case by Nov. 29.



