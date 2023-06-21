Long IslandCrime

Police: Man wanted for stealing catalytic converter in Deer Park

The Suffolk County Police Department released this surveillance image of a suspect in a catalytic converter theft on Acorn Street in Deer Park. Credit: SCPD

By John Valentijohn.valenti@newsday.com

Police are searching for a man who they said stole a catalytic converter in Deer Park on Sunday.

Suffolk County police said the incident occurred outside a business on Acorn Street.

The suspect cut the catalytic converter off a 2022 Isuzu, then fled in a gray four-door sedan — possibly an Infiniti, police said.

First Squad detectives ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. Tipsters can also use a mobile app downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips — or they can file tips online at www.P3Tips.com.

All calls, texts and emails will remain confidential, police said.

John Valenti

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

