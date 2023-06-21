Police: Man wanted for stealing catalytic converter in Deer Park
Police are searching for a man who they said stole a catalytic converter in Deer Park on Sunday.
Suffolk County police said the incident occurred outside a business on Acorn Street.
The suspect cut the catalytic converter off a 2022 Isuzu, then fled in a gray four-door sedan — possibly an Infiniti, police said.
First Squad detectives ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. Tipsters can also use a mobile app downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips — or they can file tips online at www.P3Tips.com.
All calls, texts and emails will remain confidential, police said.
