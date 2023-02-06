Off-duty police officer from Deer Park remains in critical condition as NYPD hunts for alleged gunman

New York City Police Department detectives Monday were scouring video images and license plate readers in an intense search for the black BMW driven by a suspect in the shooting of an off-duty officer from Deer Park who remained in critical condition Monday, police officials said.

A spokesman for the NYPD didn’t respond late Monday to claims by law enforcement sources that that the car used by the suspect to flee the crime scene had been found in Manhattan.

The 26 year-old wounded officer, who is married and the father of two, was shot in the head during an attempted robbery over around 7:00P.M. on Saturday by a suspect posing as the seller of a Honda Pilot advertised on an internet marketing forum, according to police. He was taken to Brookdale Hospital in Brooklyn.

Monday a group of officers from the wounded cops command of the 66th Precinct, as well as officers from the Muslim Officers Society, were keeping vigil at the hospital late last evening. The society members were praying for the injured officer and offering any support they could to his family, said deputy inspector Adeel Rama, head of the society.

The Saturday incident escalated when the officer and a relative arrived at location by 472 Ruby Street in the Lindenwood section of Brooklyn, the suspect said this was a robbery and brandished a gun, according to a police account of the incident.

Police search for the gunman who shot and critically wounded an off-duty NYPD officer during an attempted robbery on Saturday evening on Roby Street in Brooklyn. Credit: CBS 2

The encounter quickly escalated into a “exchange of gunfire” which left the officer critically wounded in the head, according to police.

Some $25,000 in cash that was going to be used in the purchase of the car was not taken in the attempted robbery, said one of the police officials.

The location where the incident occurred was just up the block from a once overgrown area known to locals and law enforcement as “The Hole,” an area of low elevation which figured into a number of mob murders and burials in the 1980s. Once a forlorn and notorious spot on the Brooklyn -Queens border, the location of the shooting has gone through a revival with new home construction on Ruby Street.

The wounded cop has a record of 33 arrests in his brief career so far and was given an award for excellent police work, according to NYPD records.

On Monday, the NYPD announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect.