NYPD: Police officer in 75th Precinct in Brooklyn shot

An off-duty cop from Deer Park was critically shot Saturday evening while accompanying a relative meeting a seller in Brooklyn to buy an automobile via Facebook Marketplace, according to the NYPD.

The officer is a five-year veteran of the NYPD assigned to patrol, said Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell, during a news briefing late Saturday night. Officials declined to name the injured officer, although they highlighted his wife and children.

"Please keep this young officer in your prayers. He is currently fighting for his life," Sewell said.

The would-be purchase became a robbery "almost immediately" when the seller showed a gun, and he and the cop and exchanged gunfire, NYPD assistant chief Michael Baldassano, said at the news conference.

The cop is at Brookdale University Hospital, and the shooter is at large, Baldassano said. He said he didn’t know whether the seller had been wounded.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The shooting happened at about 7 p.m. near 472 Ruby St., Baldassano said.