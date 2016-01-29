Devon Williams, Ramone Bartley arrested in robbery of deliveryman in Malverne

Two Queens men were arrested Wednesday in connection with the robbery of a man delivering Chinese food in Malverne, Nassau County police said.

Devon Williams, 20, of 121st Avenue in Jamaica, and Ramone Bartley, 24, of Quencer Road in St. Albans, robbed a deliveryman for China Dragon Kitchen on Jan. 19 outside a residence on Webster Street, according to Fifth Squad detectives and the Malverne Police Department.

In that robbery, at about 9:48 p.m. the deliveryman, 36, was hit on the head with “a wooden object” just after stepping out of his car, police said.

Two suspects fled the scene with an unspecified amount of cash. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of a head laceration, police said at the time.

At about 10:05 p.m. on Wednesday, a Malverne police officer on patrol saw Williams and Bartley in a parked vehicle on Coolidge Street, also in Malverne and about three blocks from the Jan. 19 robbery.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

In a news release, police said a person delivering Chinese food also was on Coolidge Street at the same time the two men were in the parked car.

“It was determined that the food order was again deceptively ordered and the defendants were going to once again commit another robbery,” the release said.

Both Williams and Bartley were arrested at the scene without incident.

Each is charged with first-degree and second-degree robbery and second-degree attempted robbery.

Williams also is charged second-degree menacing; Bartley is also charged with criminal possession of stolen property and criminal possession of marijuana.

Police said the license plates on the vehicle were stolen and that the marijuana was found inside the vehicle.

Each man is scheduled to be arraigned Friday at First District Court in Hempstead.