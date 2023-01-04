Dog taken in Mineola SUV theft thrown from car, dragged

A small, young dog was dragged along a road Monday afternoon, sustaining serious injuries, when a car thief tried to toss it from the Land Rover he had just stolen from a Mineola gas station, Nassau police said in a statement.

The 60-year-old female owner of the white 2020 SUV was filling up at a gas station on West Jericho Turnpike when the thief got into the driver’s side and drove off, heading west, at about 2:45 p.m., police said.

Then, near Jericho Turnpike and Mineola Boulevard, the man tried to throw the dog, a 1-year-old Cavachon Bichon, out of the vehicle but it got caught, police said.

The dog “was eventually able to free itself as the vehicle continued westbound on Jericho Turnpike,” police said.

A passerby aided the dog, a mix between a Bichon Frisee and a Cavalier King Charles spaniel, and called 911. The police took the dog to a local veterinary hospital, police said.

Its owner was unharmed, and her Land Rover was later found parked on a street in East Orange, New Jersey, police said.

The suspect was described as thin, clad in grey sweatpants and a black hooded sweatshirt, with white/black grey sneakers, black gloves and a black ski mask.

Anyone with information about the theft should call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.