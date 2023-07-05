Dog stolen from Huntington Station home: Cash reward offered as police seek thief who took Bandit
Suffolk police are searching for the man who stole a dog — one that is in need of medication — from the front yard of its home in Huntington Station last month.
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest of the man who police say took the Shih Tzu-Poodle mix from the Beverly Road residence on June 21 at approximately 9:50 p.m. The suspect fled in a vehicle described as possibly a Mercury Grand Marquis, according to police.
Police released an image of the vehicle, along with a photo of the male dog, Bandit, who they say is in need of medication.
Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.
