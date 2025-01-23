Lonnie Poindexter, of Freeport, sentenced for breeding and selling pit bulls used in dogfighting, Nassau prosecutors say

A Freeport man was sentenced Wednesday to 6 months in jail for breeding and selling pit bulls that were used in dogfighting, according to Nassau County prosecutors.

Lonnie Poindexter, 56, will also be sentenced to 5 years probation — a period during which he will be prohibited from possessing any animals, records show.

Poindexter pleaded guilty last September to one count of prohibition of animal fighting.

"This defendant bred dogs for the purpose of using them or selling them into the unconscionably cruel and illegal world of dogfighting," said Nassau District Attorney Anne Donnelly. "Exploiting innocent animals is something that my prosecutors profoundly refuse to tolerate."

Donald Rollock, Poindexter's Mineola-based defense attorney, said his client was a "bragger" who liked to promote the breeding of his animals, language that attracted dog fighters.

Sign up for The Gilgo Case newsletter Follow the latest developments in the Gilgo Beach killings investigation. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"It's not right and it's clearly wrong," Rollock said. "And he accepted responsibility. But it wasn't like he was fighting the dogs themselves or anything of that nature. They're trying to make him sound like he was [former NFL quarterback] Michael Vick and that's just the furthest from being accurate."

In 2020, investigators discovered that Poindexter was posting videos, photos and dog pedigree information online while offering pit bulls for sale, prosecutors said. Poindexter, authorities said, used code words known in the dogfighting community when offering animals for sale.

Poindexter was arrested at his home by Nassau County police in October 2021.

Investigators recovered six pit bulls that were used for breeding along with a treadmill, detailed pedigree paperwork and heavy chains. All of the items, prosecutors said, are consistent with dogfighting.