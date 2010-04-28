Dogs found in Mastic 'starved to death,' official says

Two pit bulls found in a trash bin in Mastic appear to have died of severe neglect, authorities said Wednesday.

Suffolk County police said the carcasses were found Tuesday in the trash bin on Montauk Highway.

"They basically starved to death," said Suffolk County SPCA chief Roy Gross. "They suffered for quite a while."

Gross said the dogs were young and likely from the same litter because they had similar markings. He said there were no bite marks or other signs the two were used for dogfighting.

The manager of a nearby reptile shop found the dogs and called police Tuesday. The SPCA was alerted just before 5 p.m., Gross said.

The SPCA will conduct an investigation and has offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction on animal cruelty charges, which can be classified as a felony.

To submit a tip or donate to the SPCA's reward fund, call 631-382-7722.

With John Valenti