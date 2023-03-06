Bellmore man charged with attempted murder after dispute at Farmingdale restaurant

A Bellmore man was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder Sunday after he allegedly stabbed a man following an altercation at a restaurant in Farmingdale, Nassau police said.

The incident happened at Dominican Restaurant 4, on Main Street in Farmingdale, at about 2 a.m. Sunday, police said. Authorities said Martin Carpio, 35, got into a verbal dispute with several patrons at the restaurant before it escalated and turned to pushing and shoving. The dispute continued into the street, where Carpio then stabbed a 21-year-old victim, which caused injuries including deep lacerations and a punctured lung. police said.

Police said a man, who was with the victim, then punched Carpio, causing him to fall and leaving him unconscious.

Police arrived and later transferred Carpio and victim to local hospitals for treatment.

Carpio was also charged with first degree assault, third degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth degree criminal possession of a weapon. Police said Carpio will be arraigned when medically practical.