Manhattan judge sets March trial date for former President Donald Trump's criminal case

Ex-president Donald Trump’s historic trial on charges that the presidential candidate falsified business records as part of a hush-money scheme will begin in March, the presiding judge in the case said Tuesday. Acting Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan announced Trump’s trial date of March 25 during a brief hearing in the case, in which the leading Republican presidential candidate appeared virtually on television screens inside a Manhattan courtroom. Trump is the first president to be indicted on criminal charges. After Tuesday's court appearance, Trump complained the trial will take place during the busy presidential campaign season. On his social media platform, Trump wrote: “Just had New York County Supreme Court hearing where I believe my First Amendment Rights, ‘Freedom of Speech,’ have been violated, and they forced upon us a trial date of March 25th, right in the middle of Primary season. Very unfair, but this is exactly what the Radical Left Democrats wanted. It’s called ELECTION INTERFERENCE, and nothing like this has ever happened in our Country before!!!” Trump, who was in Florida for the brief hearing Tuesday, appeared on screen flanked by American flags, and sat with his hands crossed at table beside his attorney, Todd Blanche. He wore a blue suit and red tie with white and blue stripes and said “Yes, I do,” when the judge asked if he had received a copy of a protective order he issued prohibiting Trump from publicizing evidence in the case. Blanche said while he advised his client to comply, “he very much is concerned that his First Amendment rights are being violated by this protective order.” Merchan told Blanche: “It’s not a gag order. It’s certainly not my intention in any way to impede Mr. Trump’s ability to campaign for president of the United States. He is certainly free to deny the charges. He is free to defend himself against these charges. He is free to campaign.” The order prohibits Trump from sharing any of the evidence with the news media or anyone else, including posting evidence on social media. He is also barred from viewing certain material unless he receives permission from the judge. Prosecutors asked Merchan to issue the protective order last month, arguing that Trump’s “long-standing” history of attacking witnesses and others involved in legal proceedings against him, had created a “considerable safety risk.” Trump’s attorneys argued against the protective order, calling it an “extraordinarily broad muzzle” that would essentially be a gag order of a presidential candidate. Blanche told the judge he had discussed the order with Trump and the defense attorney and judge agreed that it was unnecessary to go over the document with Trump in detail. But he did explain that violating the order could result in Trump being held in contempt of court. Trump shook his head from side to side at the mention of a possible contempt filing. “He understands that he has to comply with the order and if he doesn’t do so, he’s violating your honor’s court order,” Blanche reassured the judge. Trump pleaded not guilty on April 4 to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to alleged hush money payments made to his ex-advisor Michael Cohen. Prosecutors allege Trump made the payments to Cohen to cover up an affair and impact the 2016 presidential election, which Trump won. Trump’s attorneys attempted to get the criminal case transferred to federal court, arguing that the case should be tried in federal court because Trump was president when the alleged crimes took place. That application is still pending, though legal experts have said it is unlikely to succeed. The judge also extended deadlines for filing motions in the case, giving the defense until Aug. 29 to file and the prosecution until Oct. 10 to respond. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for Jan. 4. It requires the former president to appear in person.

Ex-president Donald Trump’s historic trial on charges that the presidential candidate falsified business records as part of a hush-money scheme will begin in March, the presiding judge in the case said Tuesday.

Acting Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan announced Trump’s trial date of March 25 during a brief hearing in the case, in which the leading Republican presidential candidate appeared virtually on television screens inside a Manhattan courtroom.

Trump is the first president to be indicted on criminal charges.

After Tuesday's court appearance, Trump complained the trial will take place during the busy presidential campaign season.

WHAT TO KNOW Former President Donald Trump appeared virtually on television screens inside a Manhattan courtroom on Tuesday for a hearing on a protective order in his criminal case.

on television screens inside a Manhattan courtroom on Tuesday for a hearing on a protective order in his criminal case. Acting Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan set a trial date of March 25 for the case, in which Trump is accused of falsifying business records as part of a hush money scheme.

of March 25 for the case, in which Trump is accused of falsifying business records as part of a hush money scheme. After Tuesday's court appearance, Trump complained on his social media platform that the trial will take place during the presidential campaign season.

on his social media platform that the trial will take place during the presidential campaign season. The judge set Jan. 4 as the next court date in the case.

On his social media platform, Trump wrote: “Just had New York County Supreme Court hearing where I believe my First Amendment Rights, ‘Freedom of Speech,’ have been violated, and they forced upon us a trial date of March 25th, right in the middle of Primary season. Very unfair, but this is exactly what the Radical Left Democrats wanted. It’s called ELECTION INTERFERENCE, and nothing like this has ever happened in our Country before!!!”

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Trump, who was in Florida for the brief hearing Tuesday, appeared on screen flanked by American flags, and sat with his hands crossed at table beside his attorney, Todd Blanche.

He wore a blue suit and red tie with white and blue stripes and said “Yes, I do,” when the judge asked if he had received a copy of a protective order he issued prohibiting Trump from publicizing evidence in the case.

Blanche said while he advised his client to comply, “he very much is concerned that his First Amendment rights are being violated by this protective order.”

Merchan told Blanche: “It’s not a gag order. It’s certainly not my intention in any way to impede Mr. Trump’s ability to campaign for president of the United States. He is certainly free to deny the charges. He is free to defend himself against these charges. He is free to campaign.”

The order prohibits Trump from sharing any of the evidence with the news media or anyone else, including posting evidence on social media. He is also barred from viewing certain material unless he receives permission from the judge.

Prosecutors asked Merchan to issue the protective order last month, arguing that Trump’s “long-standing” history of attacking witnesses and others involved in legal proceedings against him, had created a “considerable safety risk.”

Trump’s attorneys argued against the protective order, calling it an “extraordinarily broad muzzle” that would essentially be a gag order of a presidential candidate.

Blanche told the judge he had discussed the order with Trump and the defense attorney and judge agreed that it was unnecessary to go over the document with Trump in detail.

But he did explain that violating the order could result in Trump being held in contempt of court. Trump shook his head from side to side at the mention of a possible contempt filing.

“He understands that he has to comply with the order and if he doesn’t do so, he’s violating your honor’s court order,” Blanche reassured the judge.

Trump pleaded not guilty on April 4 to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to alleged hush money payments made to his ex-advisor Michael Cohen.

Prosecutors allege Trump made the payments to Cohen to cover up an affair and impact the 2016 presidential election, which Trump won.

Trump’s attorneys attempted to get the criminal case transferred to federal court, arguing that the case should be tried in federal court because Trump was president when the alleged crimes took place. That application is still pending, though legal experts have said it is unlikely to succeed.

The judge also extended deadlines for filing motions in the case, giving the defense until Aug. 29 to file and the prosecution until Oct. 10 to respond.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for Jan. 4. It requires the former president to appear in person.