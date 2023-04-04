Trump arrives in court for arraignment 

Former President Donald Trump arrived Tuesday at the imposing gray lower-Manhattan courthouse from his opulent Trump Tower apartment on Fifth Avenue to be fingerprinted and arrested as the first former president in U.S. history to be charged with a crime.

Trump is expected to face two dozen or more charges of falsifying business documents to keep an alleged affair with porn star Stormy Daniels out of the headlines and to protect his 2016 presidential campaign a month before the election. Trump was expected to plead not guilty to the charges brought by a grand jury and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg before Acting state Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan.

Millions watched via broadcasts and livestreaming as the former leader of the free world was subjected to much the same booking procedures as suspects of street crimes.

Trump had stayed the night in his Trump Tower apartment, where outside the midtown skyscraper small crowds of supporters and demonstrators against him shouted and chanted.

At Trump Tower, a pickup truck with six American and Trump campaign flags drove about, honking to support Trump loyalists Susan Cerbo of Middletown, New Jersey, who wore a cowboy hat fashioned after the American flag. She came with her sister, who is celebrating her 55th birthday, but switched plans from going to the Jersey Shore at the last minute to support Trump instead.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Rep. George Santos, who is under an ethics investigation after having won election in November as an ardent Trump supporter, arrived outside the courthouse Tuesday morning and was pursued by a horde of photo and video journalists.

"I'm here in support of the president," he said.

Meanwhile, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, an outspoken Trump loyalist, held a rally in support of Trump in lower Manhattan.

Trump, 76, had agreed to turn himself in to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office and to be formally arrested.

Outside the courthouse, supporters, demonstrators against Trump, and paid line sitters holding spots for reporters and onlookers began lining up for spots in the courtroom or vantages to view Trump nearly 24 hours before the arraignment was scheduled to begin.

It was an uncommon scene in a city that routinely shrugs off visits by heads of state, major crime figures in perp walks and Hollywood productions. New York Police Department officers patrolled along zip-tied barricades for blocks around the courthouse and along closed-off streets. Police kept the metal fences far enough apart to separate supporters and detractors. A small group of Trump supporters had also lined up at Trump Tower early Tuesday. The NYPD and FBI beefed up security; Trump, as a former president, also had his own Secret Service detail.

Trump faces additional state and federal investigations. Principally among them are the accusations that he sought to pressure a Georgia official to find enough votes for him in his failed 2020 reelection bid to win the state in the Electoral College. Another federal probe is investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol by his supporters that left five people dead. Violence erupted as Trump followers seized the Capitol to disrupt the certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s win after Trump told thousands of loyalists at a rally to “fight like hell” to save their country.

Tuesday’s case stems from Trump’s successful 2016 presidential election against Democrat Hillary Clinton in a race in which late “October surprises” filled the final weeks of the tight, bitter race. Trump would lose the popular vote, but win in the Electoral College with strong support by conservatives and white Evangelical Christians in the South and Midwest and in many rural areas nationwide, according to election analyses. The vote propelled the improbable candidate, former real estate developer and host of TV’s “The Apprentice” into the White House to preside over a nation that many historians said was more divided than at any time since the Civil War.

Since before his 2016 campaign, Trump has blamed news organizations, liberals and Democratic officials of a “witch hunt” against him. Trump has faced several state and federal investigations and an unprecedented two impeachments. Senate Republicans, however, refused to convict Trump of the impeachment charges that claimed he abused his office. At the time, Trump was the leader of the party and had the power to elevate or vanquish GOP candidates based on perceived loyalty to him.

Trump lost the presidency in 2020 to Democrat Joe Biden in a decisive victory in the popular as well as Electoral College votes. But Trump has said that the election was stolen from him and has since made baseless claims of corruption, despite reviews by state election officials including Republicans and lost court cases including those presided over by Trump appointees.

Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to violating federal campaign laws for facilitating the alleged payoff and served a prison sentence. He is now a witness for the prosecution.

Trump called Tuesday’s arraignment an abuse of power by Democrats and his 2024 campaign for president said it raised more than $7 million fueled by the outrage of Trump’s supporters. Trump has been the leading Republican in the race for his party’s nomination.

With Michael O'Keeffe and Matthew Chayes