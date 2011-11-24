Dozens charged in LI holiday DWI crackdown

At least 42 people were arrested on drunken driving charges during a crackdown by the Nassau and Suffolk police departments that began on Thanksgiving Eve.

In Nassau, 23 people were arrested between 7 p.m. Wednesday and 7 a.m. Thursday, according to department spokesman Det. Vincent Garcia.

In Suffolk, 19 people were arrested between 3 p.m. Wednesday and 7 a.m. Thursday, a spokeswoman said.

These totals may not include all the forces outside the county police districts, such as those on the East End, which process their own arrests.

Last year over a similar period, there were at least 13 drunken-driving arrests in Suffolk and 30 in Nassau.

The crackdown on drunken driving will continue throughout the Thanksgiving weekend.

Thanksgiving Day totals from all police agencies on the Island were not available Thursday night.

Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano said 50 additional patrol vehicles will be on the roads looking for drunken drivers.

In Suffolk County, Thanksgiving Eve kicked off a five-week plan -- through New Year's Day -- designed to get intoxicated or impaired drivers off the road. There will be enhanced patrols at malls and shopping centers Friday for Black Friday and throughout the holiday shopping season, officials said.

Last year during Thanksgiving weekend, Nassau police made 71 arrests on charges of driving while intoxicated and Suffolk made 69.