Leandra's Law charge for father who allegedly drove drunk and crashed with 2-year-old son in SUV, police say

A 46-year-old father who was allegedly driving drunk with his 2-year-old son in an SUV was arrested after crashing in Lindenhurst on Friday night, Suffolk police said.

Adam Mularczuk was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee when he crashed into an unoccupied Chevrolet Traverse parked on Grand Avenue, near Webster Drive, around 8:40 p.m., police said.

The toddler suffered minor injuries and was transported to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip with a family member who showed up at the scene, police said. The child was treated at the hospital and released, police said.

Responding police who determined Mularczuk exhibited signs of intoxication, charged him with aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child passenger under Leandra’s Law, driving while intoxicated and endangering the welfare of a child.

Mularczuk was held overnight at the Third Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Saturday