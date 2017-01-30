Long IslandCrime

Driver charged with DWI in Amityville crash that injured 2

Firefighters and police respond to a two-vehicle crash near Broadway and Dixon Avenue in Amityville on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. Credit: Paul Mazza

An Amityville man was arrested and charged with DWI after a Sunday night accident that injured two people, Amityville police said.

Police said Agustin Abreu, 60, of Maple Place, was driving a 1998 Honda CR-V when he was involved in a collision with a 2003 Ford Taurus near the intersection of Broadway and Dixon Avenue in Amityville at about 9 p.m.

Police said the male driver of the Taurus and a female passenger both suffered minor injuries and were transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip.

Abreu was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated. Arraignment details were not immediately available.

