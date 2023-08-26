Alleged speeding SUV driver who seriously injured bicyclist in triathlon race pleads not guilty, authorities say

A Levittown woman pleaded not guilty Friday to allegedly speeding an SUV through a triathlon route in Shirley and seriously injuring a bicyclist who was participating in the race, according to the authorities.

Driver Jakeline Figueroa, age 29, was freed on supervised release, according to Shannon Wilson, a spokeswoman for the Suffolk County district attorney’s office.

The plea was Figueroa’s first appearance in the case, held before Judge James Saladino of First District Court in Central Islip, online court records show. The case is due back in court Sept. 22. Her attorney, Mike Brown of Central Islip, couldn’t be immediately reached.

The court appearance was almost three weeks after Figueroa had been issued an appearance ticket for the crash on Sunday, Aug. 6, at 7:15 a.m. — during the bicycle portion of the race. She allegedly tried to exit the parking lot of Smith Point County Park despite the area being closed, for the race, to vehicular traffic, the county police department wrote in a news release later in the day.

The bicyclist she struck — a 43-year-old Selden man whose name wasn’t disclosed — was flown by helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital for serious injuries, the release said. An update on his condition wasn't available. A woman in the SUV, a 2023 Nissan Rogue, sustained minor injuries.

Figueroa is facing several charges, all misdemeanors: speeding, reckless driving, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and using a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.

Interlock devices are small breathalyzers — typically installed following a conviction for drunken driving — to prevent the vehicle from being started if the driver is detected to have consumed alcohol.

At the time of the crash, Figueroa was allegedly driving a vehicle that belonged to someone other than herself; when driving Figueroa was legally required use a vehicle with an interlock device, according to charging documents, which cite a police check of Department of Motor Vehicle records.

Nevertheless, she told the police: “I do not have to blow into anything to start my car,” the documents say.

Her license had been suspended in 2021, for allegedly refusing to take a chemical test for intoxication, the documents say.

An online fundraiser for the triathlete's medical bills and other expenses had raised $51,217 as of early Saturday morning.

The Smith Point Triathlon was a 500 meter swim, a 9.7 mile bike ride and a 5 kilometer run.

“The swim in calm Narrow Bay and flat, fast bike course are a great lead up to the run over the bridge for the inspiring end at the Atlantic Ocean beach-front finish line,” the race registration website says.

On Long Island in 2022, there were 74,683 crashes — 38,935 in Nassau County and 35,748 in Suffolk, according to preliminary statistics maintained by the University at Albany-based Institute for Traffic Safety Management & Research. In those crashes, 80 were killed and 14,514 injured in Nassau and 154 were killed and 13,533 injured in Suffolk. There were at least 70 pedestrians who were killed on the Island last year — 50 in Suffolk and 20 in Nassau. And seven cyclists were killed in Suffolk and two in Nassau.