Queens man charged in Valley Stream with drug offenses

A Queens man was arrested in Valley Stream on Wednesday and charged with drug offenses by Nassau police who were investigating a fatal overdose of a county resident, the police said in a statement.

Derrick Perry, 48, of Jamaica, had four pills “believed to be acetaminophen and oxycodone hydrochloride and eight pills believed to be alprazolam,” they said. The latter is prescribed for anxiety.

Perry was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal sale of a controlled substance, and tampering with physical evidence.

His arraignment is set for Thursday. It was not immediately clear if he was represented by counsel.