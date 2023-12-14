James Andrews of Brentwood and his relatives charged in drugs, weapons case in Queens

A Brentwood man and his relatives were among 11 defendants arraigned on drug and weapons charges last week following a 15-month investigation into a sprawling drug-trafficking organization that stretched from Jamaica to Suffolk and Westchester counties, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said Thursday. James “Pops” Andrews of Brentwood supplied heroin and cocaine to a trafficking operation centered on Major Mark Park on Hillside Avenue in Queens, according to Katz. Andrews employed his wife, two brothers and other associates in the drug operation. A 61-count indictment charges Andrews, 50, with operating as a major trafficker, second- and fourth-degree conspiracy, and other charges. Yemi Blair of Brentwood served as Andrews’ primary cocaine supplier, Katz said. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service intercepted multiple packages of cocaine delivered to Blair at locations throughout New York, including a day care facility in Queens. Blair, 50, also has been charged with operating as a major trafficker and with additional drug and weapons charges. “Those who peddle poison are on notice,” Katz said in a statement on Thursday. “There is no higher priority for my office than to rid our communities of drugs and guns. This type of ‘family business’ will simply not pay.” Blair has been a respected small business owner in Queens for more than 20 years, said Queens attorney David Cohen. Cohen said his client would file civil actions against the City of New York and the NYPD because of damage done to his home and car during searches by police. “He vehemently denies the allegations,” Cohen said. Cohen represented Andrews and his wife, Rose Andrews, at last week’s arraignment, but no longer represents the couple. It was not clear Thursday if Andrews and his wife had hired or been appointed legal representation. Andrews, who was arraigned in Queens Supreme Court on Dec. 6, faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted. He is expected to return to court on Jan. 20. Rose Andrews, 60, helped her husband store and package drugs at their Brentwood home, Katz said. She is charged with first- and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree conspiracy, three counts of criminal possession of a weapon and other charges. She faces up to 20 years if convicted. She is scheduled to return to court on March 1. Andrews’ brothers, Taron “T-Black” Samuels of Rochdale Village, and Dijon “D-Black” Andrews of Jamaica, worked shifts at the park and supplied drugs to another defendant who controlled drug sales in the park. Andrews’ girlfriend, Tanta Jones, helped store and package drugs at the apartment she shared with him in Rochdale Village Samuels, 49, was charged with drug charges and faces up to nine years in prison if convicted. Dijon Andrews, 38, faces gun charges and up to 15 years in prison if convicted. Jones, 41, was charged with drug and gun violations and faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted. Samuels’ attorney, Jeff Cohen, said his client was innocent of the charges but declined to comment further because he had not yet reviewed the evidence in the case. It was not immediately clear on Thursday if bail had been set for the defendants. Katz said authorities seized weapons and ammunition, including an AR-15 rifle, at the Andrews residence in Brentwood, along with more than $56,000 in cash. The investigators found heroin, crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia and weapons in cars belonging to James Andrews. Officials also found hundreds of glassines of heroin, crack cocaine and more than $5,500 at the Rochdale Village apartment. Authorities seized guns, drug paraphernalia and more than $56,000 at Blair’s home in Brentwood.

A Brentwood man and his relatives were among 11 defendants arraigned on drug and weapons charges last week following a 15-month investigation into a sprawling drug-trafficking organization that stretched from Jamaica to Suffolk and Westchester counties, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said Thursday.

James “Pops” Andrews of Brentwood supplied heroin and cocaine to a trafficking operation centered on Major Mark Park on Hillside Avenue in Queens, according to Katz. Andrews employed his wife, two brothers and other associates in the drug operation. A 61-count indictment charges Andrews, 50, with operating as a major trafficker, second- and fourth-degree conspiracy, and other charges.

Yemi Blair of Brentwood served as Andrews’ primary cocaine supplier, Katz said. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service intercepted multiple packages of cocaine delivered to Blair at locations throughout New York, including a day care facility in Queens. Blair, 50, also has been charged with operating as a major trafficker and with additional drug and weapons charges.

“Those who peddle poison are on notice,” Katz said in a statement on Thursday. “There is no higher priority for my office than to rid our communities of drugs and guns. This type of ‘family business’ will simply not pay.”

Blair has been a respected small business owner in Queens for more than 20 years, said Queens attorney David Cohen. Cohen said his client would file civil actions against the City of New York and the NYPD because of damage done to his home and car during searches by police. “He vehemently denies the allegations,” Cohen said.

Sign up for the Afternoon Update Newsletter Our latest updates on the news that matters most to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Cohen represented Andrews and his wife, Rose Andrews, at last week’s arraignment, but no longer represents the couple. It was not clear Thursday if Andrews and his wife had hired or been appointed legal representation. Andrews, who was arraigned in Queens Supreme Court on Dec. 6, faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted. He is expected to return to court on Jan. 20.

Rose Andrews, 60, helped her husband store and package drugs at their Brentwood home, Katz said. She is charged with first- and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree conspiracy, three counts of criminal possession of a weapon and other charges. She faces up to 20 years if convicted. She is scheduled to return to court on March 1.

Andrews’ brothers, Taron “T-Black” Samuels of Rochdale Village, and Dijon “D-Black” Andrews of Jamaica, worked shifts at the park and supplied drugs to another defendant who controlled drug sales in the park. Andrews’ girlfriend, Tanta Jones, helped store and package drugs at the apartment she shared with him in Rochdale Village

Samuels, 49, was charged with drug charges and faces up to nine years in prison if convicted. Dijon Andrews, 38, faces gun charges and up to 15 years in prison if convicted. Jones, 41, was charged with drug and gun violations and faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted. Samuels’ attorney, Jeff Cohen, said his client was innocent of the charges but declined to comment further because he had not yet reviewed the evidence in the case.

It was not immediately clear on Thursday if bail had been set for the defendants.

Katz said authorities seized weapons and ammunition, including an AR-15 rifle, at the Andrews residence in Brentwood, along with more than $56,000 in cash. The investigators found heroin, crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia and weapons in cars belonging to James Andrews. Officials also found hundreds of glassines of heroin, crack cocaine and more than $5,500 at the Rochdale Village apartment.

Authorities seized guns, drug paraphernalia and more than $56,000 at Blair’s home in Brentwood.