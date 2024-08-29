Dozens charged in illegal drugs, narcotics networks 'operating from Brooklyn to Montauk,' Suffolk DA Ray Tierney says

Thirty-nine people have been arrested for alleged drug and weapons crimes in connection with narcotics trafficking operations that spanned from Brooklyn to Montauk, Suffolk County authorities said Thursday.

The investigations helmed by the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office’s East End Drug Task Force, as well as state and federal authorities, resulted in 389 counts, including conspiracy to distribute narcotics, operating as a major trafficker, the sale and possession of narcotics, the possession of multiple illegal firearms, attempted murder of two police officers and an assault upon another police officer. Other charges include weapons criminal sale of a firearm.

Prosecutors said they seized the following drugs: more than 5 kilograms of cocaine, 759 grams of xylazine, 809 grams of fentanyl and fentanyl-xylazine mix, 301 grams of heroin-xylazine mix, 2,313 fentanyl tablets, 280 grams of MDMA and over 3 kilos of crystal meth.

Authorities also seized seven firearms, 16 vehicles, more than $170,000 in cash, 39 gold coins valued at approximately $100,000 and $287,000 in bank accounts that have now been frozen.

"The scale of this operation cannot be overstated," Suffolk District Attorney Ray Tierney said.

Tierney said the investigation pierced five criminal networks. Prosecutors said the drug dealing operations were particularly active in the following Long Island communities: Riverhead, Patchogue, Mastic, Shirley, Ronkonkoma, Bohemia, Sound Beach, Holbrook, Brentwood and East Islip. But they were also active in Brooklyn and Philadelphia, Tierney said.

Brandon Scanlon, 33 of Bohemia, who was one of the 29 indicted, was charged with first-degree attempted murder for allegedly firing at a police officer as he fled a Bohemia stash house, prosecutors said. Authorities executed a search warrant at the stash house, where prosecutors said Scanlon and others stored cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine. Scanlon fled the scene, according to prosecutors, and "fired multiple shots at law enforcement when they attempted to stop him" during a vehicle pursuit, prosecutors said.

He eventually crashed his minivan on the Sunrise Highway service road in Bay Shore, prosecutors said. Authorities recovered a .22-caliber semiautomatic pistol, cocaine and fentanyl in the vehicle, prosecutors said.

Scanlon was ordered held without bail at his arraignment earlier this month. His attorney could not be reached for comment.

Salvatore Ottomanelli, 41, of East Islip, is charged with first-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance as part of the indictments. He was ordered held on a $1 million cash or $3 million bond at his arraignment.

Prosecutors said investigators learned in September 2023 that Ottomanelli was selling cocaine and methamphetamine. When police raided his home on May 15, they seized eight bags of methamphetamine weighing more than 226 grams, multiple cellphones, drug paraphernalia including scales, and five ammunition magazines, prosecutors said.

Ottomanelli’s attorney Peter Giattino said Thursday that his client is a "victim of substance abuse." He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

"This is not someone that is the head of a large trafficking ring with assets," said Giattino, who said his client’s home is in foreclosure. "He’s of extremely limited means. He has no actual assets. He has a severe drug problem."