Kenneth Stewart, of Huntington Station, driving drunk when he hit pedestrian, police say

By Grant Parpangrant.parpan@newsday.com@GrantParpan

A Huntington Station man was arrested on drunken driving charges after fatally striking a pedestrian in Dix Hills on Sunday afternoon, Suffolk County police said.

Kenneth Stewart, 64, was driving a 2021 Honda Civic westbound on Vanderbilt Parkway when he struck a woman in the roadway near Village Hill Drive at 3:07 p.m., according to a police news release.

The pedestrian, Angela Sarant, 69, of Dix Hills, was later pronounced dead at South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, police said.

Stewart, who police said was not injured in the crash, was charged with driving while ability impaired by alcohol and drugs. He was to be held overnight at the Third Precinct in Bay Shore before an arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip on Monday, according to the news release.

Major Case Unit detectives were asking anyone with information on the crash to call investigators at 631-852-6555.

Grant Parpan

Grant Parpan covers Suffolk County courts and federal courts for Newsday. A Long Island native, he joined Newsday in 2022.

