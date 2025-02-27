Mastic Beach man accused of beating to death his domestic partner

A Suffolk County grand jury indicted a Mastic Beach man on charges that he beat to death his domestic partner.

Duntrell Thomas, 30, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to second-degree murder and harassment in the Feb. 12 death of Cheray Jenkins, prosecutors said.

His attorney Keith O’Halloran said Thomas has maintained his innocence, but O’Halloran could not comment on the case. A judge ordered Thomas remanded without bail while the case was being prosecuted.

Thomas is accused of going to the Mastic Beach home where he was temporarily living with Jenkins, 41, and another man. That evening, prosecutors said Thomas banged on the front door of the house and saw Jenkins lying on the couch.

Authorities said "Thomas flew into a jealous rage and accused Jenkins of having romantic ties" with the other man living at the home.

Prosecutors said Thomas threatened to shoot the man and then began to punch Jenkins in the face while she was lying on the couch. He is accused of pulling her down onto the hardwood floor, where he allegedly punched and stomped on her face.

"The indictment alleges that the defendant committed a brutal and deliberate act of violence against the victim, his domestic partner," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said in a statement. "Domestic violence cases represent some of the most disturbing crimes we prosecute."

Police said the other man in the home called 911 and police found Jenkins unconscious, lying a pool of blood.

Thomas was arrested at the scene, but police said he became combative and spit at one of the officers. He was initially charged with assault, but with the upgraded charge of murder, he could face 25 years to life if convicted.

Jenkins was taken to Long Island Community Hospital where prosecutors said she was diagnosed with intracranial hemorrhage and received emergency brain surgery She was pronounced dead two days later.

Jenkins’ family donated her heart, liver and kidneys to save the lives of four people between the ages of 30 and 70 in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Ohio, according to LiveOnNY, the state nonprofit that helps facilitate donations through the federal organ transplant list.

"Cheray Jenkins, a 41-year-old New Yorker became an organ donor hero following her tragic death," LiveOnNY President Leonard Achan said in a statement. "Her family, in an extraordinary act of generosity, chose to offer the gift of life to those in need."

Family members could not be reached for comment Thursday.

A recent study cited by Newsday found that domestic violence cases on Long Island have increased by about 42% since 2019. Police on Long Island received 5,004 reports of women being abused by a partner in 2023, up from 3,540 reported cases in 2019, according to the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services.