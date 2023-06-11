Cops: Drivers face DWI charges after crashes in Nassau, Suffolk

Two passengers suffered serious head injuries in separate crashes on Long Island Saturday night in which the drivers were allegedly intoxicated, police said.

Jessilyn Johnson, 26, of Medford was a passenger on an ATV at 8 p.m. on Bellport Avenue in Brookhaven, when the vehicle overturned causing Johnson to strike her head on the pavement between Louise and Hampton avenues, Suffolk County police said. She was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital with critical injuries, according a news release from the Suffolk County Police Department.

The driver of the ATV, Tayquan Mayodunmore, 29, of Bellport, was charged with driving while intoxicated, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and second-degree reckless endangerment. He was treated for minor injuries at Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue and was scheduled for arraignment Sunday at First District Court in Central Islip.

About 10 p.m. Saturday, a 60-year-old male pedestrian was struck by a 2018 Mercedes-Benz on Front Street near New York Avenue in Uniondale, Nassau County Police said. The pedestrian, who was not identified, was transported to a hospital in critical condition with head trauma, police said in a news release.

The driver of the Mercedes, Eric Wheatley, 44, of Uniondale, was charged with second-degree vehicular assault and driving while intoxicated, police said.

Wheatley was scheduled for arraignment Sunday in First District Court in Hempstead, police said.