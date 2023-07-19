Terhon Legros of Huntington Station drove drunk in crash that seriously injured him, twin brother, police say
Suffolk County police arrested a Huntington Station man Wednesday for allegedly driving drunk and crashing his vehicle into a utility pole, seriously injuring him and his twin brother.
Terhon Legros, 28, was driving a 2014 Infiniti Q50 westbound on West 11th Street in Huntington Station when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole in front of 149 West 11th St. at approximately 3:45 a.m., according to police.
Legros and his twin brother, Terrell Legros, were both transported to Huntington Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
Terhon Legros will be arraigned at a later date.
The vehicle was impounded for a safety check. Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.
Gilgo probe in Atlantic City ... LIE fatal crash ... What's up on LI ... GSB Music Festival
Gilgo probe in Atlantic City ... LIE fatal crash ... What's up on LI ... GSB Music Festival