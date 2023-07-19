Terhon Legros of Huntington Station drove drunk in crash that seriously injured him, twin brother, police say

Suffolk County police arrested a Huntington Station man Wednesday for allegedly driving drunk and crashing his vehicle into a utility pole, seriously injuring him and his twin brother.

Terhon Legros, 28, was driving a 2014 Infiniti Q50 westbound on West 11th Street in Huntington Station when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole in front of 149 West 11th St. at approximately 3:45 a.m., according to police.

Legros and his twin brother, Terrell Legros, were both transported to Huntington Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Terhon Legros will be arraigned at a later date.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check. Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.