Joselyn Rodriguez of Brooklyn charged with DWI in crash with Nassau police patrol car
A Brooklyn woman was arrested and charged with drunken driving after police said she made an illegal U-turn on a street in Farmingdale early Sunday — and crashed into the side of a marked police patrol unit.
Nassau County police said the incident occurred on Main Street at 2:39 a.m. and said one officer was transported to a hospital after suffering a wrist injury in the collision.
Police said Joselyn Rodriguez, 22, of Boerum Hill, was driving a 2013 Ford Focus when an officer in a marked unit heading south on Main Street witnessed her make an illegal U-turn and then hit the side of his marked patrol car. Rodriguez was uninjured, but was arrested following an investigation, police said.
Rodriguez was charged with third-degree assault, aggravated driving while intoxicated and multiple vehicle and traffic law violations.
She faces arraignment Monday in First District Court in Hempstead.
Updated 33 minutes ago LI family in plane crash ... Nurses strike deal ... Apple goggles ... Unified basketball
Updated 33 minutes ago LI family in plane crash ... Nurses strike deal ... Apple goggles ... Unified basketball