Joselyn Rodriguez of Brooklyn charged with DWI in crash with Nassau police patrol car

A Brooklyn woman was arrested and charged with drunken driving after police said she made an illegal U-turn on a street in Farmingdale early Sunday — and crashed into the side of a marked police patrol unit.

Nassau County police said the incident occurred on Main Street at 2:39 a.m. and said one officer was transported to a hospital after suffering a wrist injury in the collision.

Police said Joselyn Rodriguez, 22, of Boerum Hill, was driving a 2013 Ford Focus when an officer in a marked unit heading south on Main Street witnessed her make an illegal U-turn and then hit the side of his marked patrol car. Rodriguez was uninjured, but was arrested following an investigation, police said.

Rodriguez was charged with third-degree assault, aggravated driving while intoxicated and multiple vehicle and traffic law violations.

She faces arraignment Monday in First District Court in Hempstead.