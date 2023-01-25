DA: Tasha Brown sentenced to 7-15 years in deadly DWI high-speed crash

A Uniondale woman who was drunken driving will serve from seven to 15 years for crashing into a parked car at 90 mph, killing the man inside, Nassau prosecutors said.

Tasha Brown, 29, pleaded guilty on Oct. 14. Her “unsuspecting” victim, 29-year-old Nelson Fuentes, “suffered extensive injuries and died as a direct result of the defendant’s recklessness and selfishness,” District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly said in a statement.

Added Donnelly: “Tasha Brown was severely intoxicated” around 4:35 a.m. on May 29, 2021, when she left the road near the intersection of Front Street and Hendrickson Avenue in Hempstead, striking several parked cars, one of which was the 2010 Toyota Corolla occupied by Fuentes.

Fuentes was pronounced less than an hour later at a hospital.

Brown was driving a 2016 Toyota Corolla.