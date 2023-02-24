Far Rockaway woman was driving drunk with child in car during hit-and-run in Hewlett, Nassau police say

A Far Rockaway woman who Nassau police said was driving drunk with a 2-year-old boy in her car was charged with driving while intoxicated after a hit-and-run crash in Hewlett late Thursday night.

Natasha Robinson, 37, was driving westbound in a 2010 Ford Escape when she struck a 2022 Chevrolet Suburban heading north around 11 p.m. on Broadway near the intersection of Prospect Avenue, Nassau police said in a statement.

Robinson, of Beach 56th Place, drove off after the crash but police found her a short time later on Broadway near the intersection of Starks Place, they said.

After a field sobriety test was positive, officers arrested Robinson, police said.

Although no injuries were reported in the crash, police said the 2-year-old boy in the Escape was taken to a nearby hospital to be checked out and was released to a family member. The driver of the Suburban, an unidentified 17-year-old girl, was not hurt, police said.

Robinson is charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated (child under 16) Leandra’s Law, aggravated driving while intoxicated and endangering the welfare of a child, leaving the scene of an incident and multiple traffic infractions. She was set to be arraigned on Friday at First District Court in Hempstead.